NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— There’s a lot of fan excitement for Saturday’s Allstate Sugar Bowl. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez checked in with fans who are already picking up their merchandise for the big game, and it seems as if one team’s fans are buying more merchandise so far.

K-State vs. Alabama—who will get the sweet victory at the Sugar Bowl?

So far what’s happening is K-State’s winning when it comes to merchandise sales over at Sports Mania outside of Harrah’s.

“The ticket is buying purple. We’ve got a big lineup of Sugar Bowl product, and we’re expecting a lot out of this team called Kansas State,” John Smith, Owner of Sports Mania said.

Smith says the fan frenzy for K-State is just wild.

And sales here are unstoppable.

“In the whole country, this is the highest volume per capita, location we have,” Smith said.

This is the first time the Kansas State Wildcats are in the Sugar Bowl, so the fan frenzy is understandable.