Kansas State’s big upset against No. 3 Oklahoma opens up Big 12 race

Oklahoma running back Seth McGowan (1) carries between Kansas State defensive end Spencer Trussell (40) and linebacker Daniel Green (22) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki).

Jon Alexander hugs Kansas State defensive back Tyrone Lewis (14) after his team’s 38-35 win over the Oklahoma in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman pumps his fist while running off the field after his team’s 38-35 win over the Oklahoma in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

NORMAN, Okla. — It took one week for the Big 12 to bring just a little more strangeness to the year 2020.

Five-time defending conference champion and No. 3 Oklahoma opened league play with a shocking home loss to Kansas State, perhaps opening the door for another program to finally to step in and claim the title.

Woes began for Oklahoma right off the bat when a pass, thrown by quarterback Spencer Rattler was tipped and intercepted. Kansas State wasn’t able to capitalize then, but it was a foreshadowing for another interception in the second quarter, which led to a touchdown on a big pass play from Skylar Thompson to wide receiver Chabastin Taylor.

Oklahoma consistently pounded in touchdown after touchdown, racking up 28 to a meager KSU 7. However, a short pass to Deuce Vaughn leading to a breakaway run set the Wildcats up for another touchdown midway through the third quarter.

After another quick Oklahoma touchdown, KSU knocked in three touchdowns and a 50-yard field goal, unanswered. The Wildcats shocked fans in Oklahoma with a forced fumble, a blocked punt, and a few more massive plays from Vaughn.

Iowa State can put now No. 18 Oklahoma’s season on the ropes Saturday when the Cyclones host the Sooners. Iowa State beat the Sooners in 2017 and lost to them by a point in 2019.