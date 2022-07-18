KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several metro area players had their names called in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Robert Moore, son of Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore, was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers with the 72nd overall pick. The Shawnee Misson East alum and shortstop was one of the top players that catapulted Arkansas to the College World Series this past season.

Liberty High’s Karson Milbrandt is headed to the Miami Marlins. The Gatorade Missouri Baseball Player of the Year and right-handed pitcher was selected with the 85th overall pick and was previously committed to play in college at Vanderbilt.

Grain Valley alum and right-handed pitcher Jacob Misiorowski was selected with the 63rd overall pick in the second round by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Misiorowski attended Crowder College where he was named a second-team NJCAA All-American before committing to LSU.