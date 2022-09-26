KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Baseball at Kauffman Stadium may be over for the season, but that doesn’t mean the stadium is sitting empty.

Hundreds of people, including players, staff, fans, and sponsors returned to The K Monday afternoon as the venue turned into a unique golf experience.

Golf teams had the chance to swing for the fences while hitting from a tee box on the Club Level. The golf balls rained down onto the field where the Royals normally play baseball.

“This is something we’ve hosted since 2008, where we usually host it at a golf course, but now we are bringing everyone out for a really unique experience here at Kauffman stadium,” Amanda Grosdidier, Ex. Dir. Royals Charities, said.

This is the first time Royals Charities have held an event like this one.

“You see everyone really enjoying themselves. It’s something any and everybody can do. They can get out and take a swing and then they can also watch everyone hit golf balls. The players are enjoying it as well,” Grosdidier said.

Money raised from the experience benefits Royals Charities. The group works to support children, education, youth baseball, softball and military families across the Kansas City area.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.