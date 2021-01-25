KC-area health care workers hoping to score Super Bowl tickets from NFL to cheer on Chiefs

Can't wait! We're almost there! #RUNITBACK

Countdown to the Big Game! Can't wait! We're almost there! #RUNITBACK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Super Bowl LV, and local health care workers are pumped for the possibility to score tickets.

Last week, the NFL announced it planned to give Super Bowl tickets to 7,500 health care workers from across the U.S. to thank them for their dedication and sacrifice during the pandemic.

“I’m just like the biggest Chiefs fan ever,” Vicki Monath said.

Monath is an emergency room nurse in Sedalia, Missouri. Her family has an entire room dedicated to Chiefs memorabilia, and they want to add something from Tampa to the wall.

Kelsey Davis is cheering her mom to the big game, too!

“She is a die hard Chiefs fan!” Davis said.

Traci Johnson is a traveling ER nurse with St. Luke’s Health System. She’s held Chiefs season tickets the last 5 years, but opted out in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

“It’s just super emotional because she’s literally dedicated the last year of her life truly for her community,” Davis said, “and I know how many health care workers have, and so many people deserve to go.”

They’re hoping to be among the 7,500 health care workers to score tickets to the big game as the Chiefs take on the Buccaneers.

The University of Kansas Health System said it’s already received 18 tickets from the league. It’s now in the process of choosing who will be representing Chiefs Kingdom at the game.

The lucky ones picked need to meet certain criteria, including having had both COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Johnson checks off that box. She knows the hardship this virus brings. In March, her son tested positive for coronavirus. He has underlying health issues.

They were forced to separate for months, the first time living without each other since he was born.

“I remember him sending texts to her just begging to come home and wanting to be with her and just crying and saying, ‘I’m never going to leave you once I can be with you again,'” Davis said.

Davis said this would be the light at the end of a horribly long and COVID-filled tunnel.

“She sacrificed her family. She sacrificed her friends,” Davis said. “My brother who, like I said, has a lot of health issues — she sacrificed being with him, which took a real toll on him and her, but still she knew she had to do it for her community.”

Advent Health has a hospital in Florida. Several of their staff members are going to the game. Advent Health in Kansas is working to secure tickets for some KC Chiefs fans as well.