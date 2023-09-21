KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leanne Wong will once again represent the Kansas City area on the world stage.

USA Gymnastics named the 20-year-old to the national team for the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, later this month.

She’ll be joined by superstar Simone Biles, of course, as well as Shilese Jones, Skye Blakely and Joscelyn Roberson on the five-member team.

Wong was also a member of the World Championship team that won gold in 2022, and she won two individual medals — silver in the all-around and bronze on floor — in the 2021 event. In 2020, she was an alternate for the U.S. Olympic team.

Earlier this summer, the Overland Park native took third at the U.S. Gymnastics Championship behind only Biles and Jones. At worlds, she provides the U.S. team a steady option on each apparatus.

Currently attending the University of Florida, with plans to go to medical school, Wong is balancing competition at both the NCAA and elite gymnastics levels.

And next summer, she hopes to be chasing gold. She’ll vie for a spot on USA Gymnastics’ five-woman squad again, this time for the Paris Olympics.

The 2023 World Gymnastics Championships start Sept. 30.