KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NCAA men’s basketball tournament has already shown plenty of excitement on Day 1.

With a full slate of games on Day 2, there are even more players representing the Kansas City area that Kansas Citians can support.

Xavier Bishop, graduate guard, 14 seed Montana State

Not from Kansas City but UMKC fans might know Bishop from his three years as a Roo. In those three years, he averaged 15 points a game and joined the 1,000 point club. The natural scorer is also leading Montana State in scoring with 14 points a game and shooting 34% from three. He’ll be attempting to will the Bobcats into upsetting 13 seed Texas Tech at 12:45 p.m. on TNT.

Christian Bishop, senior forward, six seed Texas

The Lee’s Summit West alum has started since late January for the Longhorns. While he doesn’t put up flashy stats, his defense shines on the court. Bishop transferred to Austin after three years at Creighton and helped them advance to the Sweet 16 last season. He hopes to do the same with Texas as they face 11 seed Virginia Tech at 3:30 on TBS.

Silvio De Sousa, graduate forward, 13 seed Chattanooga

Just about every KU fan will know this name. The big man who was made famous by the infamous KU-Kansas State brawl two years ago transferred to the Volunteer State after that season and has been a mainstay for the Mocs down low. Averaging 11 points and seven rebounds while shooting 57%, De Sousa made the Southern Conference All-Tournament Team prior to the Big Dance. De Sousa and the Mocs will face four seed Illinois at 5:50 on TNT.

Xavier Pinson, senior guard, six seed LSU

Many Mizzou fans will know this Xavier. After three years in Columbia, Pinson left to become an LSU Tiger and has started in about every game this season averaging 10 points a game. LSU will face 11 seed Iowa State at 6:20 on TBS.