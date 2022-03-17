KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is so much women’s basketball talent in the Kansas City area and a lot of young women go on to play Division I basketball.

There are a number of them that will be playing in the women’s NCAA tournament this weekend. Let’s see who will be on display on Friday.

Carly Bachelor, junior guard/forward, 10 seed Creighton

The Topeka native out of Washburn Rural (who is currently celebrating a 6A state title) is a starter for the Bluejays and averaging eight points and shooting 55% from the floor. She and the Bluejays will be facing seven seed Colorado at 12:30 on ESPNNews and will be facing another player from the area.

Kennedy Taylor, freshman forward, 7 seed Colorado

The 6-3 post from Shawnee Mission Northwest has only played 19 minutes in limited action this year for the Buffaloes as a freshman. While Taylor may not be looked upon to play, the freshman could have her number called at any moment.

Jacque David, freshman forward, 15 seed Hawai’i

Another freshman makes the list with the William Chrisman alum coming off the bench for the Rainbow Warriors. David averages four points a game and takes her shot when she gets in shooting 33% from three. David and Hawai’i will be looking to upset two seed tournament favorite Baylor at 3 p.m. on ESPNU.

Kayel Newland, senior guard, 15 seed Illinois State

The Liberty High alum finished her career first in three as a Bluejay but hasn’t quite had the same success as a Redbird. But in Newland’s limited play this season, she’s hit more than half of her threes (51%) and shoots 48% from the floor. ISU could use that kind of efficiency as that look to upset the red hot two seed Iowa at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

Payton Verhulst, freshman guard, 1 seed Louisville

The Bishop Miege alum has been having a quality freshman year. So much so that Verhulst was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team and is ranked in the top 10 among ACC freshmen in points and assists per game. On top of shooting 43% from three, Verhulst is on one of the teams favored to win it all and playing with one of the best players in the game in Hailey Van Lith. Their tournament journey begins against Albany at 5 p.m. on ESPN2.

Eylia Love, sophomore guard/forward, 9 seed Georgia Tech

The Olathe North alum out of Kansas City, Kansas is one of four Yellow Jackets that is averaging double digits in points (11). Love also shoots 40% from three but her abysmal free throw percentage (59%) could spell trouble for GA Tech down the line. They will be looking to topple eight seed Kansas at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU who has a local product of their own that could face Love one on one during the game.

Chandler Prater, redshirt sophomore guard, 8 seed Kansas

After redshirting her freshman year, the North Kansas City alum has seen her playing time increase every year. One of the top bench players for the Jayhawks, Prater is averaging seven points a game while shooting 43% from the field. Prater’s defense shines on the which the Jayhawks will need going up against Love and Georgia Tech.