INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The 3-seed Kansas City Comets will host the 6-seed Dallas Sidekicks at Cable Dahmer Arena Tuesday night in Game 2 of the MASL Playoff quarterfinals.

The Comets put on a huge performance in the Game 1 victory in Dallas, winning 7-3. A win in Game 2 would punch the team’s ticket to the Semifinals against the 2-seed Florida Tropics

If the Sidekicks win, a 15-minute extra time period will be played 30 minutes after the completion of Game 2.

In Saturday’s win, Ignacio Flores and Lesia Thetsane each found the back of the net twice and John Sosa had a goal and assist to his name.

Benji Monreal and James Togbah rounded out the scoring for the Comets.

Along with the Tropics, the 1-seed San Diego Sockers and 4-seed Chihuahua Savage won their quarterfinal matchups and will face each other for a spot in the championship.

In 2021, the Comets lost in the MASL Semifinals against the Ontario Fury who went on to lose to the Sockers in the championship.

The Comets and Sidekicks kickoff Game 2 at 7 p.m.