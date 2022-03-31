INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Kansas City Comets are preparing for their playoff run and offering fans tickets for the same seat throughout the entirety of the playoffs.

The playoffs start on April 12 with following rounds scheduled for April 16 and April 24.

The Comets are in position to host all three rounds of the postseason, but in the event they are eliminated, the remaining balance would be refunded.

Each round will be a home-and-home series. If the teams split on victories, a 15 minute overtime period will be played to determine a winner. If it remains tied after an overtime period, golden goal will go into effect.

The Comets will play the Dallas Sidekicks in the first round. In the regular season, the Comets came out victorious in 4-of-6 matchups.