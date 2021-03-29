KC Comets two wins away from MASL Championship game, first time in semifinals since 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Comets will play in their first Ron Newman Cup semifinal playoff since the 2017 season.

“To be able to be playing in front of fans and now having a chance to be in the playoff. We’re blessed. It’s a great feeling,” Comets coach Stefan Stockic said.

The Comets advanced to the semifinals after beating the St. Louis Ambush in two games, 7-4 and 6-2.

“The feeling is amazing. The opportunity its great. Especially my second year of playing indoors. To make it to the semifinals, it’s a big deal,” goalkeeper, Nicolau Neto said.

Through the team’s first two playoff games, Neto has 27 saves. Leo Gibson is leading the Comets with three goals. A total of nine players have scored.

“What we’ve been through in the last 5-6 months, a lot of hard work. Preseason, the boys put a lot of work into it, dedication and sacrifice. I’m very proud of everybody,” Stockic said.

The Comets will square off against the Ontario Fury for the second time this season. But now, there’s a spot in the championship game on the line.

“It’s not easy facing somebody twice. Let alone having to beat them triple times. We’re just going to have to prepare,” forward Leo Gibson said.

The Comets face Ontario April 1 at Cable Dahmer Arena. Game two is April 3. If the teams split the set, there will be a decisive third ‘mini’ game following the second match.