KC Comets will play Tacoma Stars at T-Mobile Center in January

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Comets will host the Tacoma Stars on Jan. 22, 2022 at the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City.

It will be the second time in franchise history that they will play at the nearly 19,000-capacity arena. In 2012, the Comets played the Wichita Wings in front of over 9,000 fans.

The match against the Stars will be during the United Soccer Coaches Convention. The same convention took place in 2012 for the Wings game.

“We know that our fans as well as the convention attendees are really going to enjoy experiencing this showcased match at such a world-class arena,” Comets Managing Partner Brian Budzinski said.

Over 10,000 people are expected to attend the convention at Bartle Hall from Jan. 19 to 23.

“We are elated to have the fast-paced, exciting game of MASL as part of the United Soccer Coaches Convention,” Geoff VanDeusen, United Soccer Coaches Director of Operations, said. “I look forward to our convention attendees cheering on the Comets in downtown KC.”

Tickets for the match will be available to the public on Friday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m.