KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One of the biggest acquisitions in the offseason for the Kansas City Current will miss the 2022 regular season with a leg injury.

Forward Lynn Williams suffered an acute injury to her right leg in a draw with Racing Louisville in the opening match of the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup on March 18.

Williams played all 90 minutes in the match and assisted on Kansas City’s goal in the 78th minute.

The United States women’s national team star joined the club in January in a trade with the North Carolina Courage.