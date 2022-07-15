KANSAS CITY, Mo. – KC Current plan to open a $117 million riverfront stadium in 2024. Friday they opened a much smaller facility in a Kansas City park.

Comparably the new mini-pitch only cost $100,000, but is expected to be a big upgrade for the community.

The Kansas City Current teamed up with Target, Kansas City Parks and Recreation, and the U.S. Soccer Foundation to turn a seldom used tennis court at Ashland Square Park into a small size soccer pitch.

The Boys and Girls Club handled the tough part of asking players why they liked the idea.

“I think its important to make the mini pitch because it gives kids an outlet to come and express their feelings and play and have an escape from their everyday,” Current Defender Addisyn Merrick said.

“They can work on their shooting their dribbling their juggling they can just pass back and forth with a friend,” Kate Del Fava said.

Current AD Franch gave the first kids on the pitch some encouragement.

“Lets go, lets go, lets go, push it up,” she shouted.

The U.S. Soccer Foundations plans to install 1000 mini pitches across the country in underserved communities. It’s part of the “It’s Everyone’s Game movement,” but it’s about more than just soccer.

“We see these as more than a vehicle to build soccer skills but a vehicle to build a community and build a safer place in communities,” Ginny Ehrlich, Chief Revenue Officer, U.S. Soccer Foundation, said.

“This is such an amazing asset for our community. We are trying to do things like this all over the city so people have recreational places to go and safe space to interact with others,” Kansas City City Manager Brian Platt said.

Kansas City Parks and Recreation recently announced $6.3 million upgrades to many of the city’s 200 parks including a splash pad at Ashland Square.

