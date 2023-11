KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first seat inside the Kansas City Current stadium is being installed on Wednesday, according to the club’s news release.

At 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the CPKC Stadium will put in the first seat for fans and FOX4 will get the first glimpse.

“Seat installation is one of the final milestones on the project, before the stadium opens for the first Kansas City Current game in 2024,” the release states.