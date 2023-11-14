KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current have announced another local restaurant that will open in their new riverfront stadium.

Local Pig, a Kansas City butcher shop, will set up in CPKC Stadium next year when it opens for the NWSL season.

“We are incredibly excited to be a part of the culinary hospitality at CPKC Stadium,” Local Pig owner Alex Pope said in a release. “We’re looking forward to sharing our signature dishes like our custom sausage links with all the fans at each home game.”

Local Pig started in a small shop in the East Bottoms in 2012 until it expanded to the City Market due to rising popularity. It’s even been featured on The Food Network’s popular “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

Next year, Local Pig will open a location in the northeast corner of CPKC Stadium. They’ll offer four staple sausage links on a rotating basis — BBQ Brat, Jalapeno Cheddar, Beer Brat and All Beef hot dogs — along with other options.

“They are a KC favorite that capitalizes on their connection to the community they serve by treating fans with their unique fare,” said Megan and Colby Garrelts, chef-partners for CPKC Stadium and owners of Rye. “We couldn’t be more excited to have them as a part of the culinary team!”

The Kansas City Current have gradually been announcing restaurant partners for their new stadium each week.

Team leaders already announced that local Yoli Tortilleria, Billie’s Grocery and Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que will serve Current fans next year.

More restaurant announcements are expected in the coming weeks.