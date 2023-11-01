KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current women’s soccer team is getting closer to finishing construction on their new stadium, CPKC on the Berkley Riverfront.

“I have goosebumps right now talking about it,” KC Current’s VP of Communications Dani Welniak said.

Construction workers installed the first seat in the $118-million stadium on Wednesday morning, marking one of the final milestones before the stadium opens in March of 2024.

“I know the gravity of what it means for the big picture. I know that this means sports all over the world will never be the same,” Welniak said. “I know that women getting opportunities in sports will never be the same and seeing that teal seat just encompasses everything that we’ve been able to do here with the Kansas City Current.”

CPKC is the first purpose-built stadium for a professional women’s soccer team, led by owners Angie Long, Chris Long, and Brittany and Patrick Mahomes.

“It’s so empowering for all the women in sports to have this stadium with the women’s World Cup happening earlier this year and then this stadium,” JE Dunn Project Engineer Dan Staudenmaier said. “It just feels like a culmination of everything and the momentum that’s building towards women’s sports.”

Welniak says KC Current players have been watching the progress since the beginning and are now counting down the days until the 2024 season in their new home.

“All they wanted to do was just get on the pitch,” Welniak said. “They just wanted to touch the grass, they wanted to sit in the seats, they wanted to be around here.”

Next up, workers will continue progress on finishes like flooring and painting in preparation for the scheduled open in March 2024.