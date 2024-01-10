KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current have several new coaches that are joining the staff but the biggest name is the last coach of NWSL side Angel City FC.

Joining new head coach Vlatko Andonovski on the coaching staff will be assistants and former ACFC HC Freya Coombe, Milan Ivanovic, Lucas Rodriguez and Ljupčo ‘Raki’ Kmetovski.

Coombe, who holds a U.S. Soccer Pro License, played professionally in England before coming to the U.S. in 2019 and being named the head coach of Sky Blue FC (later becoming NJ/NY Gotham FC).

She left in 2021 to become the first coach of ACFC where she parted ways with the team in June after a 2-6-3 start to the 2023 season. ACFC was 10-9-17 as a head coach.

Ivanovic has been Andonovski’s trusted assistant for several years, first joining him as FC Kansas City made their title run in 2015, following him to Seattle with the Reign in 2018 and then to the international stage with the U.S. Women’s National Team.

Lucas Rodriguez has been an assistant for the Current since the club’s inception in 2021.

The Argentinian holds a USSF ‘A’ License. moved to the United States as a teenager and played soccer at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School, Johnson County Community College and MidAmerica Nazarene University.

He played professionally for five seasons with Minnesota United FC and Jacksonville Armada FC and spent nine years playing for the Kansas City Comets.

Kmetovski, known simply as Raki, holds a UEFA “A” License and a UEFA “Pro” goalkeeper license and originally came to the U.S. after a long successful career as the Director of Goalkeeping for the Football Federation of Macedonia.

He joined Andonovski’s staff at the Seattle Reign in 2018, where he’s served since.

The Current expect to make further additions to the staff’s technical operations and medical staff before the start of the 2024 preseason.