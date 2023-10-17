KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Current are teaming up with a Kansas City barbecue staple at their new KC Current Stadium on the riverfront.

On Tuesday, the women’s soccer team announced the first restaurant featured in the stadium: Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que.

“With Joe’s joining us at our world-changing stadium, we are ensuring our goal of staying authentic to Kansas City,” KC Current President Allison Howard said in a statement.

“This is the first of many unique KC food and beverage options that will be available to all our guests at our stadium that will shape an incredible all-senses experience for our fans on match days.”

The popular KC barbecue restaurant will get a prominent location on the northeast side of the Current’s new stadium and will be serving up popular dishes likes its famous Z-Man sandwich for Current fans.

Joe’s started in 1996 in a gas station at 47th Avenue and Mission Road in Kansas City, Kansas. Since then, it’s opened two other locations in Johnson County and won multiple local and national awards.

“The KC Current team and ownership group are a first-class organization, and this is a proud moment for our brand to be included in the opening of this amazing stadium,” Joe’s VP Ryan Barrows said in the statement.

The team said it will announce other stadium dining experiences in the coming weeks.

Rye restaurant owners Colby and Megan Garrelts have been shaping food and beverage options at the team’s new stadium.

“Telling our local food story to the world, we are thrilled to feature Joe’s Kansas City BBQ at the KC Current Stadium,” the Garrelts said. “Joe’s commitment to excellence will give soccer fans a sample of why Kansas City is the BBQ capital!”

The KC Current’s new stadium on Berkley Riverfront will be the first specifically built for a professional women’s soccer team. It’s slated to open before the 2024 NWSL season.