KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current opened a new STEM lab for students at East High School in Kansas City on Monday.

It’s part of the Current’s commitment to create science, technology, engineering and mathematics programming in partnership with CPKC and Bank of America. The new STEM lab will provide East High students access to 3D printers, laptops and other tech.

East High, a Title I school and Kansas City’s biggest high school, is just 4 miles from the Current’s new riverfront stadium.

Students speak more than 40 languages and represent 42 countries at the high school, which makes it one of the most-diverse in the Kansas City metro.

“Ensuring equitable opportunities for everyone to participate and succeed in competition both on and off the pitch is a major goal for us,” Current VP of Community Relations Ben Aken said.

“We hope our support for the STEM Lab and other programs can do more than just aid these East High School students – we want to encourage them to follow their dreams and show them that anything is possible.”

Crews replaced old flooring, installed new lighting and added fresh paint, among other work. Students also helped select custom furniture for the new STEM lab, and the school received a KCPS grant for new laptops.

“This STEM Lab is a tangible representation of our dedication to providing real-world, hands-on education,” Kansas City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier said.

“It is a space where ideas will come to life, where students will grapple with complex problems and where the seeds of future innovation will be sown.”

A group of East High School physics students also got to participate in a special event with KC Current players. They visited the National World War I Museum and Memorial then teamed up to build prosthetic hands. East High students will continue this project as part of their curriculum in the new STEM lab.

“The Build a Hand event was such an eye-opening and humbling experience,” Kansas City Current defender Hailie Mace said.

“It not only brought to my attention the incredible progress made in prosthetics, but we were also given the opportunity to actively participate in making a positive impact on someone else’s life; building a prosthetic.”