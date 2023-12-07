KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Want to be part of history with the Kansas City Current when CPKC Stadium opens next year?

Kansas City’s women’s soccer team is hiring for a slew of part-time positions as it prepares to open its new $118 million riverfront stadium.

“We are looking for Kansas City’s best to help us deliver a world-class experience at our new venue,” the team said on social media.

The Current said applications are now open for positions in guest services, retail, housekeeping and more. There are also interest forms available for upcoming openings like security, parking staff, event operations, food and beverage, and game entertainment.

CPKC Stadium will be the first specifically built for a professional women’s soccer team. It’s slated to open before the 2024 NWSL season.

The team has already announced that several local restaurants — including Waldo Thai, Yoli Tortilleria, Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que and Local Pig — will serve Current fans next year.