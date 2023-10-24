KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Although the KC Current finished second to last in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) standings, one of their stars has a chance to win the most coveted individual award in any sport.

The NWSL announced Tuesday that midfielder Débora Cristiane de Oliveira — or Debinha for short — is a finalist for this years Most Valuable Player Award.

Fans have a chance to vote for the 32-year-old Brazilian footballer that started in 17 of the 18 games she suited up for this season.

Debinha scored nine goals out of the 17 she put on target and completed two assists for the Current.

Others competing for the award are fellow Brazilian Kerolin Nicoli of the North Carolina Courage, San Diego Wave defender Naomi Girma, Portland Thorns midfielder Sam Coffey and the 2022 MVP, Thorns attacker, Sophia Smith.

Despite the Wave, Courage and Thorns being the top three teams in the standings, Debinha is still considered one of the favorites to win the award.

However, Smith makes a strong case to go back-to-back after the American finished the regular season with 11 goals and five assists.