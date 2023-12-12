The Kansas City Current sold out season tickets for the 2024 regular season at CPKC Stadium, the first U.S. stadium built specifically for a professional women’s team.

The Current still has 2,000 seats in reserve for single-ticket sales, group sales and other packages that are available by signing up for the waiting list, which is part of The Current Club.

Current Club members receive priority access to 2024 single-match tickets based on when they bought membership, a 10% merchandise discount and a commemorative merchandise item. Single-game tickets will go on sale as soon as the 2024 schedule is released.

“This is another exciting moment for our club and the amazing fans in Kansas City,” co-founder and co-owner Angie Long said in a release.

“It validates, again, the rewards of investing in women’s sports. We cannot wait to open this beautiful riverfront stadium and bring the world-class experience and sold-out crowd to our city.”

Angie Long, Chris Long, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes own the Kansas City Current. The team is part of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Keep reading in the Kansas City Business Journal.