KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current has signed Malawian forward Temwa Chawinga to a two-year deal, the club announced on Wednesday.

“Temwa is an exciting player and we’re very happy she has chosen to come to Kansas City,” said general manager Camille Ashton. “She has found success in Sweden and China at the club level and has been incredibly important to the accomplishments of her home country of Malawi.”

The 25-year-old Chawinga was named the Malawi national team captain for the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship, an annual tournament among Southern African countries. She led her country to its first COSAFA championship and earned the Golden Boot (most goals) and Golden Ball (best player).

“I’m very excited for Temwa to come to Kansas City,” said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. “She is a dynamic player who has shown she can find the goal at every stop along her path. She will be fun to watch.”

Outside of the international stage, Chawinga played the last four seasons with Wuhan Jianghan University F.C. in China. In all the seasons there, she helped the team win four straight Chinese Women’s Super League Championships. She scored 83 goals in 84 games played with the club.

Before that, she spent three seasons with Kvarnsvedens IK in Sweden.

“I’m excited to join the Kansas City Current,” said Chawinga. “This team is world-class in every way, from the facilities to the environment at the club. I am excited to get started and hopefully bring home a championship.”

Chawinga will join the club for preseason camp in January.