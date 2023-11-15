KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current have traded defender Alex Loera to Bay FC ahead of the NWSL Expansion Draft.

The Current received $175,000 in allocation funds and protection from Bay FC in the upcoming draft. Bay FC cannot select any KC players in the draft.

Loera is the first player to be named to the Bay FC roster.

The move gets the Santa Clara University-product closer to home. Loera won an NCAA Division I national title in 2020 with the Broncos, earned the Honda Sport Award (NCAA Tournament defensive MVP) and is a native of Thornton, Colorado.

The 2021 fourth-round pick joined the Current in 2022 and played 30 regular season games across two seasons, with 27 starts.

She also started and played all but two minutes of Kansas City’s run through the NWSL playoffs in 2022 and set a club playoff record for the quickest score with her fourth-minute goal against OL Reign in the 2022 NWSL Semifinal.

The 24-year-old suffered a foot injury early in 2023 but returned to the lineup in July and played in 14 total matches this season.