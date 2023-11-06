KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Women’s Soccer League honored the top 22 players in the league on Monday with its “Best XI” first and second teams, and the Kansas City Current are represented.

KC midfielder Debinha and ten other NSWL stars landed on the 2023 NWSL first team. Along with the award, she gets a cash bonus.

The decision process was based on a weighted voting scale. Player votes accounted for 40%, owners, general managers and coaches had 25% weight, media with another 25% and the final 10% coming from fan votes.

“It is an honor to recognize the 22 remarkable players named to this year’s Best XI teams,” said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. “The Best XI distinction is a testament to the talent, grit and dedication with which each of these athletes competed all season long, and the NWSL, alongside our partners at Mastercard, congratulates them on achieving this incredible feat.”

This was the reasoning behind Debinha’s achievement according to the NWSL news release:

“The Brazilian midfielder scored in bunches for the Kansas City Current, finishing third in the Golden Boot race with nine goals. Earning monthly Best XI honors three times this season, Debinha recorded two separate three-game scoring streaks and logged two assists. She was perfect from the penalty spot (2 for 2).”

Debinha signed with the Current in the offseason as a free agent after being a standout with the NC Courage. She’s a two-time NWSL champion, the 2019 Championship MVP and currently ranks fifth all-time in postseason goals.