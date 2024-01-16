KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current are still keeping it local with their latest addition at CPKC Stadium.

The Current announced Tuesday that popular eatery Ruby Jean’s Juicery will set up inside the new riverfront stadium, opening this spring.

Ruby Jean’s, which has locations in Midtown, Brookside and Leawood, will serve its signature cold-pressed juices, acai and pitaya bowls, and other healthy snacks. It will be located in the southeast corner of the stadium.

CPKC Stadium chef partners Megan and Colby Garrelts said Ruby Jean’s is already a favorite among players and will soon be a favorite for fans.

The local company was founded by Chris Goode and named after his grandmother. Ruby Jean’s is focused on healthy living, providing an array of healthy options for guests.

“Breaking down barriers to a healthier existence is central to our mission,” Goode said. “Over the years we’ve seen the Kansas City Current do just that as they continually re-establish the bar for women’s sports.”

The juice shop already offers a a special “Currently” smoothie as a nod to KC’s NWSL team. It’s made with dragonfruit, pineapple, banana, strawberry, peach and agave.

This is just the latest in a slew of food and beverage announcements for CPKC Stadium.

Team leaders have already announced Boulevard Brewing, Yoli Tortilleria, Billie’s Grocery, Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que, Local Pig, Waldo Thai and Room 39 will serve Current fans this year.

KC Current said it has more food and beverage announcements to make soon. Its new stadium opens ahead of the 2024 season.