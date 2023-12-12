KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Current is partnering with one of Kansas City’s most notable brands at its new CPKC Stadium.

The Current announced Tuesday that its newest hospitality partner for the stadium is Boulevard Brewing Co. The Kansas City favorite will serve co-branded Teal Rising Proud Pilsner and other beers and beverages.

“Boulevard Brewing Co., a Kansas City institution serving the finest craft beers in our region and nationwide, is an obvious addition to the local partners at the CPKC stadium!” CPKC Stadium chef partners Megan and Colby Garrelts said.

“We have been serving their beers in our restaurants for 19 years, and no trip to KC is complete without a Boulevard beer in hand while cheering on the ladies in teal!”

The Current and Boulevard Brewing already have a history with the launch of the “Teal Rising” beer in 2021. Teal Rising is a “Proud Pilsner” that features a crisp body, an unwavering balance between hops and malt, and a swift finish.

Ten percent of proceeds from their original partnership were donated to the Women’s Intersport Network for Kansas City.

Ali Bush, the brand director at Boulevard Brewing Company, said they’re excited to add to the partnership with the Current.

“We look forward to continuing this partnership by being a part of the amazing atmosphere at CPKC stadium,” Bush said.

“We’re proud to be able to offer our favorite Boulevard beers and beverages to fans at matches, and to be part of a community that recognizes the importance of women’s sports and the history the Current is making.”

Teal Rising and other Boulevard Brewing Co. beers and beverages will be available throughout CPKC Stadium.

Team leaders have already announced that local Yoli Tortilleria, Billie’s Grocery, Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que, Local Pig, Waldo Thai and Room 39 will serve Current fans next year.