KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current will start the 2024 season with a new head coach.

On Monday morning, the team announced that Vlatko Andonovski will take over the head coach position next year.

Vlatko Andonovski is back in town as the club’s new head coach and sporting director. He played for the KC Comets indoor soccer team in the early 2000’s.

He was also the first head coach for Kansas City’s first national women’s soccer league team, FC Kansas City. He led them to back-to-back league championships in 2014 and 2015.

Andonovski resigned as U.S. women’s national team head coach in August after being criticized for the team’s underperformance this year.

More information about the change of coaching will be released at 10 a.m. Monday.