KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current have announced the next local restaurant that will be featured in their new riverfront stadium.

Room 39, an American farm-to-table restaurant, is the latest restaurant coming to CPKC Stadium. The stadium will open for the 2024 NWSL season.

“Ted Habiger of Room 39 has been cooking his award-winning cuisine in Kansas City for decades,” said CPKC Stadium chef partners Megan and Colby Garrelts.

“CPKC Stadium is honored to feature some first tastes in KC from Room 39 which have been inspired by his travels across the globe. We can’t wait!”

Habiger has been a semifinalist three times for the James Beard Outstanding Chef Award.

“We’re honored to become part of the KC Current Family and CPKC Stadium, where our commitment to quality meets the fervor of soccer,” Habiger said.

“Room 39 celebrates diverse tastes, and we’re excited to bring our culinary passion to the KC Current fans.”

Team leaders have already announced that local Yoli Tortilleria, Billie’s Grocery, Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que, Local Pig and Waldo Thai will serve Current fans next year.