KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to a Tuesday news release, the KC Current soccer club and the University of Kansas Health System are teaming up in 2024.

Not only will the hospital be the club’s official healthcare provider, but the Current’s training facility will be dubbed The University of Kansas Health System Training Center.

“The Current’s focus on women’s sports aligns with the health system’s priority of providing specialized care for female athletes,” said President of the Kansas City Division, Tammy Peterman.

“We launched our Female Athlete Program in 2022, because we understand the unique concerns and injuries affecting female athletes differently from their male counterparts. Those concerns range from physical, nutritional, physiological to psychological needs.”

The University of Kansas Health System is also the official healthcare provider of the Chiefs, Royals and T-Mobile Center. Like the Current, the Chiefs training complex at Arrowhead is also sponsored by KU hospitals.

“Our care helps the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, and Kansas Jayhawks stay at the top of their games,” said President and CEO of KU Health, Bob Page.

“We are also providing the same level of care for high school and middle school athletes at 38 schools across the metro area. As a national leader, we believe it is important to provide the same level of specialized care to female athletes.”

Those area high schools include Blue Valley, De Soto, Lansing and Shawnee Mission school districts.

“We are thrilled to partner with The University of Kansas Health System,” said Current co-owners Angie and Chris Long.

“As one of the leaders nationally in working with elite athletes, the health system is a tremendous fit for the Kansas City Current as we continue our organization’s quest to build the best women’s soccer club in the world.

The Current unveiled their $18 million Riverside, Missouri training complex in June of 2022. The complex includes two grass pitches and more artificial turf fields that span more than 17,000 square feet.

For extra activities, athletes can enjoy nearby walking trails and a rooftop deck with views of downtown Kansas City. The soccer club chose a women-owned construction company, Mocarch Build, to get the facility off the ground.