KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current have announced another local restaurant that will be featured in their new riverfront stadium.

Waldo Thai, a Thai restaurant in Kansas City, is the latest restaurant heading to CPKC Stadium next year for the NWSL season.

“Diversity through flavor is yet another layer to the KC food culture fans will enjoy at the new CPKC stadium featuring Waldo Thai,” chef-partners for CPKC Megan and Colby Garrelts said. “We are thrilled to soon be enjoying menu offerings by Pam Liberda and her team from their celebrated location!”

Waldo Thai is a minority and woman-owned restaurant situated in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood, making it the perfect restaurant to put in the first-ever women’s sports stadium.

“Waldo Thai is a perfect addition to enhance the culinary experience at CPKC Stadium,” said Vice President of Marketing Jocelyn Monroe. “Waldo Thai is a beacon of cultural expression and excellence, showcasing the rich flavors and traditions of Thai cuisine.”

Waldo Thai started in 2018 under the leadership of Executive Chef Pam Liberda. Feast Magazine and The Pitch KC have named her the best chef.

The restaurant was recently named a 2023 James Beard Award semifinalist and offers a culinary experience that has been passed down through generations. The flavors are commonly found in northern Thailand.

Waldo Thai’s will sit at the northeast corner of CPKC Stadium. The menu will feature rice and noodle dishes, offering a variety of gluten-free and vegan options.

Team leaders already announced that local Yoli Tortilleria, Billie’s Grocery, Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que and Local Pig will serve Current fans next year.

More restaurant announcements are expected in the coming weeks.