KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Tuesday, the KC Current announced their next restaurant partner for the new CPKC Stadium.

Yoli Tortilleria, one of Kansas City’s culinary treasures, is the newest addition to the stadium.

Yoli will serve tacos: barbacoa de res and a vegan mushroom tinga, totopos with salsa, nachos and quesadillas with their iconic tortillas. They will also offer gluten-free and vegan options.

“What an honor to be part of the rich culinary options being offered at CPKC Stadium,” said Yoli owners Marissa and Mark Gencarelli. “It’s such a defining moment in Kansas City history, and we are beyond excited to be part of it and how we redefine stadium food.”

Yoli will sit on the southeast side of the supporter’s section at CPKC Stadium and is just one of a group of restaurants available to fans inside the stadium.

The VP of marketing for the Current said Yoli is the perfect partner for the new stadium and will provide guests with delicious food choices.

Other restaurants that have been announced for the stadium are Billie’s Grocery and Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que.