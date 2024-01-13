KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Current added three players to the roster in Friday’s 2024 NWSL Draft.

With the 18th overall pick, Kansas City selected Penn State defender Ellie Wheeler. They followed that by selecting two goalkeepers in the third and fourth rounds, Halle Mackiewicz of Clemson and Hope Hisey of Arizona.

“We knew who and what we wanted coming into (Friday night’s) draft,” said Current head coach Vlatko Andonvski. Picking up Ellie (Wheeler) and the two goalkeepers made (Friday night) a great night for the Current.”

Wheeler was a four-year starter with the Nittany Lions and helped them win a 2022 Big 10 Championship.

Mackiewicz, the 32nd overall pick, earned the 2023 ACC Goalkeeper of the Year and set a Clemson record with 13 shutouts.

Hisey was the NWSL 46th overall pick. She trained with the Current in the 2023 season and was placed on the Current II development team. She set records at Arizona with the most saves and games started in program history.

The Current traded their fourth overall first-round pick to the Utah Royals FC in December to ensure Utah couldn’t select any current Kansas City player in the expansion draft.