HARRISON, N.J. — The Kansas City Current ended their rollercoaster season with a draw.

After surrendering two early goals to NJ/NY Gotham FC, the Current rebounded to tie the match in the first half where it remained 2-2 until the end as the NWSL regular season came to a close on Sunday.

The Current, who have been knocked out of the NWSL playoffs for a couple of weeks, had only pride and love of the game to play for at this point in the season.

Midge Purce scored the first goal of the match for Gotham in the sixth minute (assist from Delanie Sheehan) with a left-footer past AD Franch.

Yazmeen Ryan followed that up with an excellent run past two defenders to the right side of the box to shoot a right-footed blazer past Franch to the upper left corner in the 15th minute.

KC’s Alex Loera sent a deep ball to rookie Alexa Spaanstra, who made a run past two defenders to the center of the box and sent a lofty left-footed shot over the keeper to get the Current on the board in the 26th minute.

In the 36th minute, Loera sent a pass to the left attacking corner for Debinha, who sent a cross to Kristen Hamilton but was sent in for an own goal by Gotham rookie Jenna Nighswonger.

The Current were outshot 14-8 and Gotham created more chances as well (10-4).

The KC Current finished the season 8-2-12 and 11th in the NWSL.