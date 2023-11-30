KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current’s CPKC Stadium filled out its most memorable piece of the puzzle yet with an announcement on Thursday.

The press box is dedicated to honoring late soccer journalist Grant Wahl as the “Grant Wahl Memorial Press Box.”

Wahl died in December while covering the World Cup in Qatar. His family later said he died of a ruptured heart vessel brought on by an undetected aneurysm.

Grant Wahl smiles as he holds a World Cup replica trophy during an award ceremony in Doha, Qatar on Nov. 29, 2022. Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday Dec. 10, 2022 while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. (Brendan Moran, FIFA via AP)

“Grant and I were born and raised here in Kansas City and our lives were shaped by the sports culture in this region, but more specifically, by those who told those stories through the media,” Eric Wahl, Grant’s brother said in a statement.

“This is a great honor to our family. I hope that those journalists that come through this press box will see Grant’s dedication to telling the personal, challenging and compelling stories of this sport and its athletes, then seek to celebrate and elevate them through stories he would be proud to hear.”

He attended Shawnee Mission East High School before going to Princeton. Wahl then started out his career at the Miami Herald before joining Sports Illustrated in 1996.

After leaving SI in 2020, Wahl continued to cover worldwide soccer and the U.S. National Teams for his own website, while he also provided his insights for Fox Sports, CBS Sports and numerous other outlets.

“Grant was one of the first people we consulted with the idea of founding an NWSL team in Kansas City,” co-owner and founder Angie Long said in a statement.

“His grounded advice, deep understanding of the soccer ecosystem, connections and thoughtful suggestions were critical ingredients to our decision to launch a new team on an unprecedented timeframe.”

Wahl also covered 12 NCAA men’s Tournaments, eight FIFA men’s World Cups and four FIFA women’s World Cups. Wahl wrote over 50 cover stories for the magazine on a plethora of athletes, including LeBron James’ first Sports Illustrated cover back in 2002.

He received a number of honors and awards since his death, including being posthumously inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame as a recipient of the Colin Jose Media Award.