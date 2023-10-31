KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two weeks ago, the Kansas City Current announced Joe’s Barbecue as the first restaurant to partner with the women’s soccer franchise.

On Tuesday they revealed the second eatery that will grace the downtown stadium in 2024. Billie’s Grocery will be located near section 128 of the CPKC stadium and will feature healthy options.

Fans can attend a tasting of the food on Tuesday between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. at Billie’s Grocery location.

“I’m so excited that Billie’s Grocery will be in our stadium next year,” said Current midfielder Morgan Gautrat. “It’s my favorite spot in Kansas City to go out with friends and teammates to grab coffee and have a healthy meal. The vibes are always immaculate, and I can’t wait for more people to enjoy it on game days!”

Billie’s Grocery was founded by nutritional therapist practitioner Robin Krause. She has brought mostly organic and nutrient dense whole foods.

“Partnering with a woman-owned restaurant that offers a fresh and clean focus was a no-brainer for CPKC Stadium,” said Vice President of Marketing, Jocelyn Monroe.

“Billie’s food is amazing and a must-visit for any food connoisseur. We want to bring that authentic KC feel to the food available at the stadium. Robin’s love for this city shines through in every bite of the savory food and beverage experience Billie’s offers to everyone.”

The restaurant was named after Krause’s late father, and hero, Billie Krause. When he passed, his daughter used his inspiration to sell five businesses and study health coaching to help teach her family how to eat healthier.

“I want to be a part of the first stadium purpose-built for a women’s soccer team in the world to help support everyone involved and as a female business owner, I see this as a great opportunity to continue to grow my business reach with even more Kansas City consumers and fans,” said Krause.

“This gives young female athletes the chance to dream big and work harder for what they want. To witness such an effort in Kansas City to make this happen is a gift to all who get to enjoy it, including myself. I have been lucky enough to have met many of the amazing players.”

“I had the opportunity to work one-on-one with several teammates in a hands-on cooking class. These women work hard, support local and travel long distances from family and friends to support KC and it’s an honor to get to support them in their new stadium.”

There are expected to be more announcements at the hour long tasting event held on Tuesday afternoon.

“Billie’s Grocery, a Kansas City and KC Current team favorite for organic and nutritious eats, is a perfect addition to CPKC Stadium,” said Colby and Megan Garrelts, chef-partners for CPKC Stadium and owners of Rye. “Ensuring the menu offerings are inclusive and delicious to many dietary needs is one of the many things Billie’s locations do best!”

The Kansas City food scene is making its way into the stadium that will hold its first match next year.