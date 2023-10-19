KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current is holding a news conference Thursday morning to announce a naming rights deal for its new riverfront stadium.

The club announced it will be called “CPKC Stadium” as part of a 10-year naming rights agreement. CPKC is the rail company that’s a product of a merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern.

The news conference began at 11 a.m. and you can watch a replay at the top of this post. We’ll have updates about the name and all developments on this page and further reporting about the agreement in newscasts later on Thursday.

The announcement included that an outdoor gathering space at the entrance to the stadium will be called CPKC Plaza, which will also be the permanent location of the team store. They anticipate events will include KC Current matches, other sporting events and concerts.

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the new stadium set to open in 2024, which is the first in the world specifically built for women’s soccer.

Earlier this week the Current announced the first stadium restaurant will be Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que, and there have been a number of major milestones hit as construction concludes.

The pitch was installed at the end of August, and earlier this summer crews placed the stadium’s final metal beam.

This is all happening on the heels of the Current setting a record for home attendance, and season tickets for the inaugural season along the banks of the Missouri River have been in high demand.