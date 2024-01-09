KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current have two young players who are representing the United States at the youth level.

Near the end of last year, 16-year-old forward Alex Pfeiffer was called up to the U.S. Women’s National Under-17 team for a training camp in January ahead of the 2024 Concacaf U17 Championship in Mexico that begins in February.

To begin 2024, midfielder Claire Hutton has been called up to the Under-20 USWNT as the team prepares for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup that will be held in Colombia in September.

Both are signed to Kansas City under NWSL’s Under-18 Entry Mechanism.

Hutton debuted with U17 USWNT for the 2022 Concacaf Championship and scored six goals in the tournament. She was also captain of the USWNT U19 team that took bronze at the 2023 PanAm Games as they faced many countries’ senior national teams in the tournament.

Hutton will be in camp from Jan. 15-22.