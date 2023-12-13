KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current have brought back defender Izzy Rodriguez to a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old is tied to the club through the 2025 season.

“Izzy has the mindset and technical and physical abilities to excel in this league,” head coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a statement. “Her development from her rookie season to last year was tremendous and I’m excited for her to continue to grow into one of the NWSL’s top defenders.”

Kansas City drafted Rodriguez in the fourth round of the 2022 NWSL Draft.

In her rookie season, Rodriguez made 26 appearances for the Current across regular season, playoff and UKG NWSL Challenge Cup matches and provided the assist on forward Kristen Hamilton’s game-winning goal against NJ/NY Gotham FC on June 11.

Her second season showed tremendous growth as she made appearances in every match Kansas City played in 2023. Her progress was further displayed as she earned 11 starts, including 10 straight to finish the season.

Rodriguez primarily played left back down the final stretch of the season and tallied three goals, two assists, 19 chances created and 18 successful crosses according to FotMob.

The Current open preseason camp as early as Jan. 22 with the 2024 NWSL regular season to kick off the weekend of March 16.