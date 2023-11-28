KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current have selected a sixth restaurant, another local favorite, for their new CPKC Stadium.

Martin City Brewing Company will open at the Current’s new stadium in 2024, serving up sliced pizza and Hard Way IPA on tap.

“Kansas City has long loved Martin City, and there’s nothing better than beer & pizza alongside the pitch!” said Megan and Colby Garrelts, chef-partners for CPKC Stadium and owners of Rye.

“Fans will happily devour the featured food and beverage sections that our friends at Martin City will bring to CPKC stadium this spring!”

The Kansas City restaurant will be located mid-pitch on the east side of the Current’s new stadium.

“Our idea to pair bigger, bolder, ‘Kansas Citier’ beers with the perfect pizzas was a hit because people around here know authentic when they taste it,” Matt Moore, owner of Martin City Brewing Company, said in a release.

“It’s why we’re so proud to partner with the big, bold, authentic vision of the KC Current for CPKC Stadium — we’re the perfect fit for each other.”

Along with its popular location in the Martin City neighborhood, plus five others across the KC metro, the brewery is also featured in the new Kansas City International Airport terminal.

The Garrelts, chef-partners for CPKC Stadium, have been shaping food and beverage options at the team’s new stadium.

The riverfront stadium will be the first specifically built for a professional women’s soccer team. It’s slated to open before the 2024 NWSL season.

The team has already announced that local favorites Waldo Thai, Yoli Tortilleria, Billie’s Grocery, Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que and Local Pig will also serve Current fans next year.

More restaurant announcements are expected in the coming weeks.