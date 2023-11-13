KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current have signed rookie defender Gabrielle Robinson to a new three-year contract.

The new deal will keep Robinson in Kansas City through the 2026 season.

“We are really proud of Gabby for the rookie season she had,” Current general manager Camille Ashton said in a release. “She’s gained a lot of valuable experience this season, has grown significantly, and we can’t wait to see how she impacts our team in the coming years.”

The Current drafted Robinson out of West Virginia University with the 15th overall pick in 2023. She moved into the starting lineup quickly after the Current struggled with injuries early in the season.

The team said Robinson took advantage, growing into one of the best young center backs in the NWSL.

“Gabby is a great young talent,” new Current head coach Vlatko Andonovski said. “She has the tools to be one of the club’s defensive cornerstones, and I am excited watch her develop.”

Robinson led all NWSL rookies in blocks (18), interceptions (23) and clearances (72). She also ranked third across the league in starts (19) and fourth in minutes played (1,701).

The team said Robinson’s 20 games played, 19 starts and 1,701 minutes played are also rookie records for the Current.

“It is exciting to get a new contract,” Robinson said. “My rookie year was crazy, but I’m happy to see that what I did on the field is translating to me staying in Kansas City for three more years.”