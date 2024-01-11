KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current have traded midfielder Morgan Gautrat and $50K in allocation money to the Orlando Pride for an international roster spot.

Gautrat signed with the Current before the 2023 season after playing six years with the Chicago Red Stars with a short break to play for Olympique Lyonnais in France.

The veteran midfielder made five appearances for Kansas City in 2023 with four starts. A leg injury and concussion limited her appearances in her lone season in the Current.

The 30-year-old was a first-round draft pick with the Houston Dash in 2015 and has 89 regular season appearances in the NWSL and nearly 6,500 minutes played.

The Current could fill the open midfielder spot in Friday’s 2024 NWSL Draft which begins at 7 p.m. where KC has three picks.