KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current have updated their roster going into the offseason.

They recently gave out new three-year contracts to forward Alex Pfeiffer and defender Gabrielle Robinson, giving them 20 players under contract.

Defender Alex Loera was also traded to Bay FC last week.

The Current also have exercised the 2024 option for midfielder Claire Lavogez.

Defender Izzy Rodriguez is out of contract but received a new offer from the Current. She does not qualify for free agency since she has only two years of experience because of the NWSL/NWSLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Midfielders Chardonnay Curran and Rylan Childers along with defenders Jenna Winebrenner and Croix Soto are out of contract and the club waived its rights to the players.

Defender Mallory Weber and midfielders Sam Mewis and Desiree Scott are free agents. Defender Addisyn Merrick and goalkeeper Cassie Miller are restricted free agents.

They are free to negotiate with any NWSL team but the Current have the right to match any offer.

The free agency window has opened in the NWSL.

The Current are now at two goalkeepers, seven defenders, six midfielders and five forwards.