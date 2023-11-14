ST. LOUIS — Alex Pfeiffer put pen to paper just before her 16th birthday. The paper? An NWSL contract, becoming the newest member of the Kansas City Current.

“It’s unreal still,” Pfeiffer said. “I don’t think I’ve processed it fully that I’m going to be a professional soccer player.”

Not only was the signing real, but it was historic.

Alex is the youngest KC Current signing in team history. She’s also the fourth-youngest NWSL signing in league history.

Consider this historic signing the product of her incredible accomplishments beforehand.

Pfeiffer is a two-time national champion with St. Louis Scott Gallagher, the 2023 ECNL Player of the Year and a member of the U.S. Women’s Youth National Team.

Her family has caught hundreds of games from the stands each step of the way.

“Each one has paid off,” Alex’s dad Brian Pfeiffer said. “Absolutely.”

The Pfeiffer family plans to move to Kansas City to support Alex close by. That decision didn’t come easily.

“The light bulb went off in her head,” Brian Pfeiffer admitted. “But for a parent, you don’t want your daughter growing up quicker than she has too.”

A quick meeting with the coaching staff and and ownership group, which includes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, quickly shifted his opinion.

“It was home,” Brian Pfeiffer said. “Alex felt it. We felt it. It was just the right decision.”

Now, all the attention turns to the future. Alex expects to begin winter camp for the upcoming NWSL season in early 2024.

Her expectations?

“I really don’t have any. No pressure. No expectations,” Alex Pfeiffer said. “I just want to go out there and be myself, take it day by day and grow as a player and a person.”