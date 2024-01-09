KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new logo will be featured on the Kansas City Current uniforms this year.

United Way of Greater Kansas City and the soccer club have agreed to a multi-year “front-of-kit” partnership. The organization that helps allocate resources to local non-profits will also remain the club’s Official Charity Partner.

United Way of Greater KC will replace the former kit logo sponsor, Saint Luke’s Health Systems.

The club will reveal the primary and secondary kits with the United Way logo in the coming weeks and have them available for purchase.

With this new partnership, Current fans can help United Way causes with point-of-sale roundup opportunities at CPKC Stadium when purchasing merchandise and concessions. United Way says this will help support more than 600 local non-profits.

The KC Current plans to partner on volunteer opportunities and donate a portion of ticket and kit sales to United Way. Club officials say the goal is to amplify community engagement, adding that fans will be able to collaborate in future projects between the Current and United Way.

