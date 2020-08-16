KC EndZone: Chiefs begin training camp, front office locks up another core player

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Sunday on KC EndZone, it’s getting real out at the training complex at Arrowhead Stadium, with the Kansas City Chiefs putting on the pads and getting their hits in at training camp.

At 10 a.m., on FOX4, Harold Kuntz, Rob Collins and John Holt discuss developments from the first week of real practice at training camp, including a first look at some of the rookies, and an intriguing foot-race between two of the fastest members of “The Legion of Zoom.”

The panel also discusses another impact signing with the front office locking up All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce to an extension that keeps him in Kansas City for six seasons. Kelce’s signing is one more in an offseason dotted by big front office moves that included extending Patrick Mahomes and signing Chris Jones, who was set to play under the franchise tag.

This week’s guest is Sam Mellinger of The Kansas City Star, who talks about the rookie who appears to be a perfect fit for the Chiefs offensive scheme in addition to other developments in a most unusual offseason and training camp.

KC EndZone airs 10 a..m., Sundays on FOX4. Due to NFL restrictions on the league’s footage and highlights, we’re not allowed to stream it online, so tune in on TV to FOX4.