‘KC Hawgs’ flyover crew ready to hear roar of Arrowhead at Chiefs’ AFC title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Sunday, four A-10 Thunderbolts, better known as the “KC Hawgs,” from Whiteman Air Force Base will fly over Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship game.

The flyover will be supported by the 442d Fighter Wing maintainers. The aircraft have arrowheads on the tails of their planes to represent Kansas City.

Those conducting the flyover are members of the 303d Fighter Squadron, and they just returned from Afghanistan a month ago.

Col. Michael Leonas said serving Kansas City during flyovers is an honor.

“We hear the roar of the crowd, and we hear ourselves the engines going over, through the radio. So absolutely, it’s a huge impact and the partnership, our neighbors, our friends that we are protecting, it means quite a bit,” Leonas said.

If there is poor weather on Sunday, the flight could be canceled, but as of Friday, it’s scheduled to proceed.