KC health care workers heading to Super Bowl LV

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Chiefs will have hundreds of cheering fans inside Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV. More than a dozen of those will be front line health care workers from the University of Kansas Health System.

Employees with the Health System showed their love for the Kansas City Chiefs on Facebook Monday.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Last week, the NFL announced it planned to give Super Bowl tickets to 7,500 health care workers to thank them for their dedication and sacrifice during the pandemic.

The University of Kansas Health System says it received 18 tickets from the league. It is now in the process of choosing who will be representing Chiefs Kingdom at the game.

Health care workers attending the Super Bowl will need proof they’ve had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. There are other precautions in place for anyone attending Super Bowl LV in Tampa. Masks and social distancing are required. There is also ticketless payment options set up inside Raymond James Stadium.

While a majority of health care invitees will come from health systems and hospitals in central Florida and Tampa, all 32 NFL teams will select health care workers in their communities to attend Super Bowl LV for free.

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. will host an additional 14,500 fans bringing the total capacity to 22,000.

The NFL will also recognize health care heroes around the country through a variety of special moments both in the stadium and during the broadcast.

Super Bowl LV between the Chiefs and the Buccaneers will kick off in Tampa on Sunday, Feb. 7.