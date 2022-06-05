KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The U.S. Men’s National Soccer team played in Kansas City today as they gear up for the World Cup.

The men’s team is undefeated at Children’s Mercy Park. Fans near and far, nearly 20,000 0f them packed in to see the international friendly.

“It’s our country. You know we basically live thinking about Uruguay, everything about Uruguay. We drove 10 hours to see this game,” said one fan.

“It’s so exciting. I’m so glad to be here to support the U.S. team,” another fan said.

Before the game even started, fans were ecstatic to see their teams in action.

“It was so exciting, it was such a cool game and it was a great experience.”

“It’s amazing, it’s great. With the World Cup so close, it’s exciting to see the team in their best form.”

And the match is happening two weeks before Kansas City will find out if it will host the World Cup Games in 2026. Fans are confident, saying Kansas City is the soccer capitol of this country.

“Kansas City, right now, is the capitol, I would say it is the capitol of soccer of the United States.”

“It’s a really good experience for the first time, because we came all the way from Georgia to represent Uruguay.”

Fun was had by all on both sides, the United States and Uruguay.

